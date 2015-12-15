Next Generation Memory Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2018 – 2028

Next Generation Memory Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Next Generation Memory market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Next Generation Memory market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Next Generation Memory market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The competitive analysis included in the global Next Generation Memory market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Next Generation Memory market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Next Generation Memory market. Key companies listed in the report are:

notable developments that are contributing to shaping its future and overall appearance. A glimpse is provided below.

In 2019, Intel, in its bid to accelerate data centric technology, using innovation in memory and storage, introduced Optane. It makes use of 3D XPoint technology and is basically a flash drive with a memory (non – volatile) so fast it can even function as RAM.

The global next generation memory market is highly fragmented. And, prominent players in the global next generation memory market are Samsung electronics, Crossbar Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Micron technology, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc., Future electronics among others. It is not hard to guess that the competition is intense too.

Current focus for most companies to chart growth in the global next generation memory market is through improving product and market them better Thus, it does not come as a surprise that research and development is a critical focal point. In order to tap into growth opportunities, it is critical to focus on use of better technology. Besides, in order to stay ahead of the curve, players also resort to mergers and acquisitions. Strategic partnerships and collaborations also lead to exploration of synergies for growth in the future.

Global Next Generation Memory Market: Key trends and driver

The global next generation memory market is being driven on to a high growth trajectory, owing to a number of factors. Some of the most potent ones are outlined below:

Enterprise storage is seeing rising demand. Besides, need for high bandwidth, highly scalable memory devices and low power consumption are also driving the market forward. Scalable memory devices are used to work with big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). This demand if particularly high for non-volatile memory in connected devices, especially smartphones and these are witnessing increase in demand due to ring disposable incomes.

Need for a single memory device that is as efficient as Flash Memory, DRAM, and SRAM together is also driving the global next generation memory market.

Global Next Generation Memory Market: Regional Analysis

North America will account for a large chunk of market share owing to its being an early adopter of futuristic technology as well as infrastructure to maintain the technology. It is worth mentioning here that the fact that IT drives US economy speaks volumes in this regard.

Also, a massive demand will be generated in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region owing to high consumption in South Korea, Japan, and China. The growth is attributable to increase in use of smartphones. And, it is an outcome of rise in disposable income, which in turn is an outcome of good economic growth.

The report is segmented into the following:

Next-Generation Memory Market, By Technology

Volatile Memory (HMC and HBM)

Nonvolatile Memory (MRAM, FRAM, ReRAM, 3D XPoint, NRAM, and Others)

Next-Generation Memory Market, By Wafer Size

200 mm

300 mm

450 mm

Next-Generation Memory Market, By Application

Consumer Electronics

Enterprise Storage

Automotive and Transportation

Military and Aerospace

Industrial

Telecommunications

Energy and Power Distribution

Healthcare

Agricultural

Retail

Global Next Generation Memory Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

