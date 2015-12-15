IoT in Retail Market Forecast Report Offers Key Insights to 2018 – 2028

PMR’s report on global IoT in Retail market

The global market of IoT in Retail is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The IoT in Retail market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the IoT in Retail market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The IoT in Retail market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global IoT in retail market are ARM Holdings, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Zebra Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, Atmel Corporation, PTC, Inc., and Softweb Solutions.

Global IoT in Retail Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for IoT in retail, due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various key players in the region. The demand for IoT in retail in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years, owing to the rapid development in digital infrastructure. Moreover, the rapid technological shift and continuous deployment & migration of mobile devices in countries such as Japan, China, and India is also driving the demand for IoT in retail in Asia Pacific. The IoT in retail markets in Latin America is expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing penetration of internet users. The IoT in retail market in MEA is also increasing due to the high adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical & Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the global IoT in Retail market includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

What insights does the IoT in Retail market report offer to the readers?

Accurate growth rate of the IoT in Retail market in Y-o-Y (Year-on-Year) and CAGR, both in percentages as well as numbers.

Key regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to IoT in Retail market stakeholders.

Basic information regarding the IoT in Retail , including definition, classification and uses.

Regulatory norms imposed on the consumption of IoT in Retail .

In-depth examination of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

The IoT in Retail market answer the following questions:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global IoT in Retail market?

Which end use industry uses IoT in Retail the most and for what purposes?

Which version of IoT in Retail is witnessing the highest demand?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

How does the global IoT in Retail market on the basis of region over the historic and forecast period?

Reasons to choose Persistent Market Research:

Modern industrial tools to keep pace with recent industrial trends.

Reports tailored according to clients’ requirements.

Available 24/7.

Accurate information regarding specific market growth.

Approach research scientists for innovative manufacturing processes.

