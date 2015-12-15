Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market – Functional Survey 2031

The global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CommScope

Corning

Solid, Inc

Cobham Wireless

Kathrein

Arqiva

JMA Wireless

American Tower

Ericsson

Boingo Wireless

Zinwave

AT&T

Advanced RF Technologies

Comba Telecom

Dali Wireless

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Active DAS

Passive DAS

Hybrid DAS

Segment by Application

Office Buildings

Shopping Malls

College Campuses

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

