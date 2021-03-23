Polyester Polyol Market Prices Analysis 2019-2031
The global Polyester Polyol market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Polyester Polyol market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Polyester Polyol market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Polyester Polyol market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Polyester Polyol market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Huntsman International
INVISTA
Purinova
SEHOTECH
Stepan Company
BASF
Covestro
Coim
DIC
Emery Oleochemicals
Esterpol
Expanded Polymer Systems
Grupo Synthesia
Helios Group
Kimteks Kimya
Kobe Polyurethane
Krishna Antioxidants
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Aliphatic Polyester Polyol
Aromatic Polyester Polyol
Segment by Application
Coatings, Adhesives
Encapsulants, Synthetic Rubber
Soft Foam
Rigid Foam
Spray Foam
Other
Each market player encompassed in the Polyester Polyol market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Polyester Polyol market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
