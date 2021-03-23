Fruit Concentrates Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate
The global Fruit Concentrates market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fruit Concentrates market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Fruit Concentrates market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Fruit Concentrates market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Fruit Concentrates market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Agrana Beteiligungs AG
China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co. Ltd
Coca Cola
Dohler Group
Hershey
Kanegrade Ltd
Kerr Concentrates
Kerry Plc
KG Bulk Juice
Lemon Concentrate S.L
Rudolf Wild GmbH
Sunopta Inc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Apple
Orange
Lemon
Pineapple
Grapes
Pear
Specialty fruits (golden berry, elderberry, blueberry, and cranberry, among others)
Other fruits
Segment by Application
Beverage
Confectionery
Bakery
Dairy
Others (baby food, savory & snacks, salads, sauces, and desserts)
Each market player encompassed in the Fruit Concentrates market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Fruit Concentrates market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
