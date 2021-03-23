Flight Management Systems Market Report Highlights Diversity, Novelty and Impact of Emerging Solutions

The flight management systems are essential components of the avionics systems of a modern aircraft. These systems are computerized to automatically performs different in-flight operations such as reducing the aircraft crew workload for flight engineers or navigators. Flight management systems main function includes in-flight management and flight planning, by the use of different sensors such as inertial navigation systems (INS) and global positioning systems (GPS), among others. From the modern aircrafts, Boeing 767 was the first aircraft where the flight management systems were introduced.

The main factors fueling the flight management systems market are the growing need for next generation flight management. The growing demand for advanced technologies for in-flight navigation and planning, next generation flight management systems have been introduced and developed in some of the modern aircrafts. The next generation flight management systems are designed with an objective to reduce in pilot workload, improve fuel efficiency, and enhancement in flight safety. This factor is anticipated to fuel the market for flight management systems. Moreover, growing number of airlines across the globe is increasing the demand for modern aircrafts is also boosting the market for flight management systems. The aircraft manufacturers are incorporating the flight management systems in to the modern aircrafts in order to improve the flight operations.

The reports cover key developments in the flight management systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from flight management systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for flight management systems in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the flight management systems market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the flight management systems market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Honeywell International Inc.

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

General Electric Company

Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Spa

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg

Navtech, Inc.

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting the flight management systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the flight management systems in these regions.

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

