Acute Care Hospital Beds and StretchersMarket Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2026

This XploreMR report examines the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market for the period 2013–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into market opportunities for acute care hospital beds and stretchers and developments in the acute care hospital beds and stretchers market.

The global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market has witnessed a paradigm shift from manual to automate beds and stretchers. There is an upsurge in adoption of automated durable medical equipment (DME). The inclination of hospitals towards automation is due to increasing per capita healthcare spending, developing infrastructure, and comfort for patients as well as nurses/doctors. Addition to this, growing elderly population, rise in the number of hospital admissions, and increasing accidents have led to high demand for hospital beds and stretchers among end users. The number of hospital admissions for elective and emergency care has apparently increased in the Asian countries from 2013 to till date. Besides, there are numerous patients suffering from different types of diseases, which eventually leads to hospital admissions. Moreover, according to the World Bank, about 1.25 million people get injured in road accidents each year. The global cost of road traffic injuries is estimated to be US$ 518 billion each year, which creates high demand for hospital beds and stretchers.

The Global Acute Care Hospital Beds and Stretchers Market has been Segmented Based on: Product Type End Users Regions

The report analyzes the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market in terms of value (US$ Mn). The report begins with the market definition and explaining different types and causes of peripheral artery disease and use of peripheral stents, and highlighting self-expanding peripheral stents. This section also explains the prevalence of peripheral artery disease across key regions. The market view point section includes FMI’s analysis on key trends, drivers, opportunities, trends and macro factors influencing the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market. Opportunity analysis provided in the section allows clients to better equip with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The report analyzes the acute care hospital beds and stretchers market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 10 years. The regions covered in the report include: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Each of the sections analyze the regional market by product type, end user and region. The regional introductory section provides key insights on market dynamics for each region. The section is mainly designed to provide current scenario of the acute care hospital beds and stretchers market and forecast for 2018–2028. The representative market participants section gives the list of companies operating in each region, competitive landscape and intensity map of their presence in each region.

To arrive at the market size, we have used our in-house installed base data-based model to estimate the acute care hospital beds and stretchers market size. We have adopted bottom-up approach to forecast the acute care hospital beds and stretchers market. Weighted average selling price is considered to estimate the market size of various product types mentioned in the scope of the report. The country price is captured with the local currency. The local currency figures are then converted to USD to offer forecasts in a consistent currency standard. Furthermore, FMI has also considered the latest annual exchange rate to reflect the impact of the most recent economic conditions of a country. Prices considered in the models are standardized based on the average of various product type.

The forecast presented in the report provides total revenue of the currently available acute care hospital beds and stretchers over 2018–2028. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global market.

In the next section of the report, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms. The market structure analysis provides tier-wise breakdown of the total market revenue. The section also provides company share analysis and brand share analysis for the key market players. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of product offerings and strategies of key providers specific to the market segments. Detailed profiles of players operating in the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market are also provided in the report, which highlight company description, overview, product/segment overview, SWOT analysis, financial information, key developments related to market and strategic overview.

The next section of report analyzes the acute care hospital beds and stretchers market based on product types and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The product types covered in the report include: Beds Surgical Beds Maternity Bed Critical Care Beds Bariatric Beds Stretchers Emergency and Transport Stretchers Procedural Stretchers Specialty Stretchers

The next section of report analyzes the acute care hospital beds and stretchers market based on end users for acute care hospital beds and stretchers products and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The end users covered in the report include: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the products. To understand the key growth segments, XploreMR provides the ‘Attractiveness Index’ analysis, which helps to identify the real market opportunities.

