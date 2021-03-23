Airborne Telemetry Market – Recent Developments in the Market’s Competitive Landscape BAE Systems PLC, Cobham PLC, Dassault Aviation SA, Honeywell International

The airborne telemetry is the usage of the automated communication processes for the measurement and gathering of data from unreachable or remote areas and then transmitting it to equipment where the data can be monitored. Huge R&D investments for technological advancements in defense operations, and increase in demand of unmanned aircraft systems are some key aspects that will drive the airborne telemetry market. Integration of smart devices with big can bring the new opportunities for airborne telemetry market globally during the forecast period.

The key driver in the growth and development of the airborne telemetry market is generally due to the increased use of cloud computing. The other aspects which also give to the airborne telemetry market growth are raised research and development spending on technological advancements for defense purpose, network-centric military communication growth. The airborne telemetry market can be hindered due to the cut in the budgets of the defense. Challenges like ensuring seamless connectivity in a limited bandwidth can hamper the growth of airborne telemetry market.

The reports cover key developments in the airborne telemetry market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from airborne telemetry market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for airborne telemetry in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the airborne telemetry market.

The report also includes the profiles of airborne telemetry market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

BAE Systems PLC.

Cobham PLC

Dassault Aviation SA

Honeywell International Inc

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Orbit Technologies Ltd.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Zodiac Aerospace

The report analyzes factors affecting airborne telemetry market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five force analysis.

