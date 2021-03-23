Sleep Testing Services Market Projected to Be Resilient During 2019-2028

Global Sleep Testing Services Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Sleep Testing Services industry.

Diagnostic Services Home Sleep Testing In-Lab Testing Electroencephalogram Full Polysomnography CPAP/BiPAP Titration Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT)

Treatment monitoring Obstructive Sleep Apnea Insomnia Restless Legs Syndrome Circadian Rhythm Sleeping Disorders Narcolepsy Rapid eye movement (REM) sleep disorder



Hospitals

Sleep Centers

Home Care Settings

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, sleep centers, and home care setting of which, the home care setting segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Eastern Europe Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

The Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Europe and Asia-Pacific markets are expected to gain 100 and 140 BPS respectively over the forecast period. However, North America market accounted for highest share in the global market in 2015 due to increasing trend of the shift to HST across North America, which is expected to reduce demand for in-lab testing.

