Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Industry Production and Demand, Competition News and Trends Forecasts to 2037
Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
End-use Industry Assessment
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bunge
Nutrien
Yara
Koch
Eurochem
CF Industries
Sinofert
Coromandel
CVR Partners
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Urea
Ammonium nitrate
Ammonium sulfate
Calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN)
Segment by Application
Soil
Foliar
Fertigation
Aerial application
Basal application
Starter solution
