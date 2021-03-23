Liquid Analyzer and Service Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Liquid Analyzer and Service Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

segmentation of the global liquid analyzer and service market based on the types of analyzers, includes pH/ORP (redox) analyzers, colorimetric analyzers, conductivity analyzers, chlorine analyzers, dissolved oxygen analyzers, total organic carbon (TOC) and chemical oxygen demand (COD) analyzers, mixed liquor suspended solids (MLSS) analyzers, turbidity analyzers, and near-infrared analyzers. These liquid analyzers hold top rated applications in the nine key industries of medicine and research, food and beverages, petrochemicals and other chemicals, glass, paper and pulp, semiconductor devices, wastewater management, water, electricity and other utilities, real estate, and mining.

The key services that are generated in the global liquid analyzer and service market include training services, system application programming services, equipment upgradation services, equipment maintenance services, start-up and commissioning services, and repair and replacement (sensors & transmitters) services.

Global Liquid Analyzer and Service Market: Drivers and Current Trends

Currently, the global liquid analyzer and service market is being driven by the speedy rate of development of new, technologically advanced, and user friendly analytical devices. The global liquid analyzer and service market is also being augmented by a reduction in the overall cost of the devices and the increasing number of agreements and partnerships being formed in key regions. The availability of new and technologically advanced liquid analyzers at reduced costs has been a highly valued addition to increasing the demand in the global liquid analyzer and service market. Currently, liquid analyzers have proven their usefulness over time in a wide variety of applications. Their user-friendly nature will further boost the growth of the global liquid analyzer and service market over the coming years. However, using liquid analyzers requires investments and fast development rates with infrastructure costs, which may prove to be a restraining factor for the global liquid analyzer and service market.

Global Liquid Analyzer and Service Market: Regional Assessment

Geographically, the global liquid analyzer and service market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East and Africa. North America held the leading position in the global liquid analyzer and service market, followed by Europe. Key driving factors responsible for the growth of this market in the region are a high demand for new and advanced liquid analyzers along with high availability and affordability in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be an exceptionally lucrative region in the global liquid analyzer and service market over the coming years, owing to their high scope of use in infrastructural development and a rising awareness and improving affordability for such devices in the region.

Global Liquid Analyzer and Service Market: Top Players

Some of the leading players in the global liquid analyzer and service market so far, included ABB, AMETEK, Inc., BioTector Analytical Systems Limited, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Consult AG, Hach Company, Lamotte Company, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., Metrohm AG, Omega Engineering, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and XYLEM, Inc.

