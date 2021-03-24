Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon Market Size, Share – Global Industry Report, 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Growth Drivers

Use of Active Carbon in the Oil Industry

The stellar size of the oil and gas industry across the Middle East has given a thrust to the growth of the gulf cooperation council activated carbon market. The use of activated carbon is spill clean-up, pilot testing, and groundwater remediation has played an integral role in market growth. Furthermore, the need for wastewater purification across oilrigs has also pushed growth across the gulf cooperation council activated carbon market.

Advancements in the Pharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical industry has emerged as a key end-user of activated carbon. The need for testing and experimentation in the pharma industry has played a key role in market growth. Furthermore, drug development and testing is the most important component of the industry. This factor has also led to increased use of activated carbon.

The gulf cooperation council activated carbon market is segmented by:

Type Powdered Granular Other

Application Liquid Phase Gas Phase

End Use Water Treatment Refinery Food & Beverage Processing Pharmaceuticals & Medical Air Purification Precious Metal Recovery Sewage Treatment Others



