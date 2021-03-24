Non-leather Products Market By Production, Manufacturer, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2027

The “Non-leather Products Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segment have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global non-leather products market by segmenting it in terms of product. Segment has been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for non-leather products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for non-leather products in individual product segments across all regions.

Key players operating in the global non-leather products market are Pou Chen Corporation, Nike, Inc., PUMA SE, Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Samsonite International S.A., The LVMH Group, VF Corporation, VIP Industries Ltd., Gabriel A/S, Inditex Group, Dicitex Furnishing, Kvadrat A/S, MATT & NAT, Delsey SA, and Decathlon Group. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the non-leather products market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on product segments. Size and forecast of each major product segment have been provided in terms of the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key market players were reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent growth trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Non-leather Products Market, by Product

Footwear Sports Shoes Canvas Footwear PVC Footwear EVA Sandals Others (including Casual and Party)

Luggage Bags

Handbags and Wallets

Belts

Others (including Jackets and Gloves)

Global Non-leather Products Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Vietnam Bangladesh Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Ethiopia Kenya Tanzania GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the non-leather products market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by prominent players operating in the non-leather products market

List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the non-leather products market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook of the global non-leather products market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers, and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

