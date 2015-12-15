Carbon Dioxide / CO2 Market Scope Analysis 2019 – 2027

The study on the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market Fact.MR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The competitive landscape in the research study on carbon dioxide market offers detailed information on the key stakeholders having a stronghold in the carbon dioxide market. Various prospects of the key players in the carbon dioxide market, such as product portfolio, technological innovations, key differential strategies, and other financials have been extensively covered. The report on carbon dioxide market features key companies such as Linde Group, Air Liquide, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Gulf Cryo, Abdullah Hashim Industrial & Equipment Co. Ltd, and many more.

Air Liquide, a key company in the CO 2 market, invested over US$ 33 Mn to produce carbon dioxide and nitrogen for Coca-Cola FEMSA in Colombia in 2016, thereby entering the Colombian industrial gas market. Moreover, the company signed an agreement with AVR in 2018, in a bid to facilitate the storage and distribution of liquid carbon dioxide recovered from the AVR carbon dioxide capture systems in the Netherlands.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., a leading player in the carbon dioxide market, acquired EPCO Carbon Dioxide Products, Inc., a privately-held producer and marketer of liquid carbon dioxide. This acquisition included 12 CO2 purification and liquefaction plants and distribution assets.

The Linde Group, a prominent player in the carbon dioxide market, announced the establishment of a 250 TPD carbon dioxide facility for food and beverage producers and chemical manufacturers in Texas, US.

Carbon dioxide refers to a colorless and gas present naturally in the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide is fundamentally a greenhouse gas, which is crucial for the earth’s ecosystem. Carbon dioxide is recovered for multiple diverse applications from flue gases, as a by-product from the manufacture of hydrogen for ammonia synthesis, from limekilns and many other sources.

The carbon dioxide market is segmented on the basis of production, by delivery mode, by end use, and by region. By production, the carbon dioxide market has been segmented into combustion and biological. By delivery mode, the carbon dioxide market has been classified into centralized and onsite. By end use, the carbon dioxide market has been segmented into metal manufacturing and fabrication, food and beverage, pulp and paper, oil and gas, healthcare, chemical, and other industries. The carbon dioxide market has been assessed across key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and MEA

The report on carbon dioxide market is an all-inclusive compilation of facts gleaned by leveraging a meticulous research methodology. Primary and secondary research sources have been extensively used to procure vital data points and statistics on carbon dioxide market. The data obtained from these robust methodologies and other credible sources are triangulated to offer unbiased information on the growth course of carbon dioxide market.

