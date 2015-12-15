FISH Probe Market Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of FISH Probe Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

The global FISH probe market can majorly be assessed on the basis of the application and the end user. Based on the application, the global market can be classified into cancer diagnostics and genetic diagnostics. Among the two, cancer diagnostics has surfaced as the key application area of FISH probe across the world. FISH probe finds significant application in the diagnosis of lung cancer and breast cancer among people. Researchers anticipate that the cancer diagnostics segment will continue to be the prime application area of FISH probe over the next few years. Research, clinical, and companion diagnostics have emerged as the main end users of FISH probe, worldwide.

The global market for FISH probe is considered to be spread across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. With high prevalence rate of genetic disorders leading to birth abnormalities, developmental disabilities, and various other metabolic syndromes, North America has been leading the global market over the last few years. Analysts at TMR Research expect this regional market to remain on the top in the years to come, thanks to the significantly high pace of childbirth.

Other regional markets, such as Asia Pacific and Europe, are also reporting a high rise in their respective markets for FISH probe. Asia Pacific is benefiting significantly from the growth of the cytogenetics and the molecular diagnostic sectors. The presence of untapped opportunities makes Asia pacific highly lucrative regional market for FISH probe.

The business landscape in the global market for FISH probe is highly competitive due to the dominance of a few players. The rivalry between the players is quite high in this market. Oxford Gene Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Life Science Technologies, Abnova Corp., Genemed Biotechnologies Inc., Biosearch Technologies Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG are some of the leading players in this market across the world. These players are emphasizing on developing and launching new and improved products in a bid to gain maximum traction in this market. They are expected to involve increasingly into mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand their regional reach over the next few years.

