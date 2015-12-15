Managed VPN market poised to witness Uptick in Demand through forecast period2017 – 2025

Global Managed VPN Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Managed VPN industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Managed VPN as well as some small players.

Key Trends

Majorly serving to drive demand for managed VPN is the surge in the cyber-attacks and growing demand for cloud-based security solutions. In addition, demand from end-users too is expected to propel the market as well. One drawback hindering market growth, on the downside, is the lack of standardization of VPN and other data protection issues.

The managed virtual private network (VPN) can be deployed as on-premise or on cloud. Technology-wise, the key segments are tunneling, encryption, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), and others. Depending upon connectivity, the market can be divided into remote access and site-to-site. Large, medium, and small enterprises across sectors such as government and public utilities, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) are driving up demand for managed VPN.

Global Managed VPN Market: Market Potential

Overall, the global managed VPN market is expected to explode over the course of the next few years to become a multi-billion dollar industry. Virtual private networks can extend a network securely from a private location, namely home or business, across a public network so that they appear as if they are linked directly. VPNs are sought after because of their ability to obfuscate real location, whether to access geo-blocked services or bypass censorship or other restrictions. Among enterprises, VPNs are often set up to allow employees to access corporate intranets while travelling or working from home.

Global Managed VPN Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are some of the key regions in the global market for managed VPN. Of them, North America, powered by the U.S. and Canada, accounts for a significant share in the market. Europe is another key region driven mainly by the nations of Germany, the U.K., and France. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is a promising upcoming market where China, India, Japan, and Australia have leading demand generators on account of their booming economies.

Global Managed VPN Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent participants in the global market for managed VPN are NordVPN, PureVPN, ExpressVPN, OpenVPN, CactusVPN, Cisco Systems, Inc., Freelan, eVenture, Privax Ltd., Symantec Software Solutions Private Limited, IPVanish, Plex, SoftEther Project, NCP Engineering GmbH, Netgear Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Important Key questions answered in Managed VPN market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Managed VPN in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Managed VPN market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Managed VPN market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

