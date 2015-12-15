Specialty Coating market to experience an impressive growth during the forecast period 2015 – 2023

“

The study on the Specialty Coating market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Specialty Coating market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Specialty Coating market’s growth parameters.

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

The Specialty Coating market report focuses on major growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities that will have a significant impact on the incontinence devices market growth in the forecast duration. Besides this, the report lists various segments of the market and the competitive landscape of the market with base and forecast figures and the estimated CAGRs. Adding to that, the list of significant players and their plan of action for drawing better revenues is available in the report. Furthermore, key industry developments and interesting insights into the market, along with current incontinence devices market trends, are also provided in the report.

Competitive analysis of the global specialty coating market is studied in the report on the basis of new products introduced by the new entrants and mergers done by the leading players.

Overview of the Specialty Coating Market

The global specialty coating market is classified on the basis of base material into alkyd, epoxy, acrylic urethane, and polyamide. Based on its end-use application, the global specialty coating market is classified into OEM paint, refineries, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, power, pulp and paper, petrochemical, pipeline, railway, fireproofing, water and wastewater, marine, and architectural. The global paints and coatings market is predicted to expand at a 5.0% CAGR during the period between 2015 and 2020. Rise in the paints and coatings industry in the coming years is predicted to have a positive impact on the global specialty coating market in the years to come.

In 2014, in terms of consumption, Asia Pacific dominated the global specialty coating market. Asia Pacific, being the hub for several end-use industries including electrical and electronics, construction, and automotive, is expected to maintain its dominant position in the coming few years. North America is expected to be the second largest market in the global specialty coating market, followed by Europe. Stringent environmental regulations related to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions are expected to drive Europe and North America specialty coating market.

Stringent environmental regulations, coupled with testing standards, are expected to restrict the growth of the global specialty coating market in the years to come.

The global specialty coating market is highly fragmented and competitive. With the entry of new companies, the global specialty coating market is expected to be more competitive in the years to come for the leading players. However, with mergers and acquisitions, the leading players are expected to maintain their dominant position in the coming few years. Some of the leading companies in the global specialty coating market are Ashland, Axalta, Specialty Coating Systems, Nicoat, Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc., PPG industries, Evonik, U.S. Specialty Coatings, Inc., and NV Specialty Coatings Srl.

Specialty Coating Market, by Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

