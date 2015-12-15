Bicycle AccessoriesMarket Overview – Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

This XploreMR study offers an analysis and forecast of the global bicycle accessories market between 2019 and 2029. The bicycle accessories market study considers 2018 as the base year, with market values estimated for 2019, and a forecast developed for the duration between 2019 and 2029. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) has been represented from 2019 to 2029. The study covers various perspectives of the global bicycle accessories market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional, and segmental growth comparison, and macro-economic along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global bicycle accessories market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% between 2019 and 2029 in terms of value. Increasing investments in infrastructural projects and rising demand for electric bicycles are some of the factors positively impacting the uptake of bicycle accessories in the global market.

This XploreMR report carefully analyses the bicycle accessories market at a global and regional level, through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as product type, bicycle type, and sales channel. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates, and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders in the bicycle accessories market.

The report is structured to allow readers to develop a thorough understanding of the bicycle accessories market. It begins with market definitions, which are followed by the market background, market dynamics, and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis, and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the bicycle accessories market on the basis of facts, historical developments, and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the bicycle accessories market.

Bicycle Accessories Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Bicycle Type

Sales Channel

Region Helmets Gloves & Warmers Jerseys/Tees/Jackets LED Lights Mirrors Bottle Cages Pumps Front Baskets & Luggage Carriers Bar Grips Kickstands Saddles & Covers Mud Flaps Speedometers Horns Fenders Mountain Bikes Hybrid/Cross Road Comfort Youth Cruisers Electric & Others Offline Specialty Bicycle Retailers Full-Line Sporting Goods Stores Department Stores & Others Online North America Latin America Europe South Asia & Pacific East Asia Middle East and Africa

The next section of the report presents a summarized view of the global bicycle accessories market based on eight prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes regional market position, growth potential, trends, and attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units) projections for the bicycle accessories market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The global bicycle accessories market values represented in these section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. The bicycle accessories market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share, and attractiveness analysis for each of the sub-types covered in each segment of this bicycle accessories market report.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global bicycle accessories market, while the forecast presented in these sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global bicycle accessories market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the bicycle accessories market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis: primary research, secondary research, and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

All the bicycle accessories market segments and sub-segments have been analysed on Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the bicycle accessories market growth. Another key feature of the bicycle accessories market report is the analysis of all the key segments in the bicycle accessories market, sub-segments, and regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the bicycle accessories market.

In the final section of the bicycle accessories market report, a competitive landscape of the bicycle accessories market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorized on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the bicycle accessories market, and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in this bicycle accessories market report include bicycle accessory manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the bicycle accessories market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the bicycle accessories marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the bicycle accessories market.

