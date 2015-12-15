Electric Boats Market Cost Estimation, Sales, Expenses Analysis-2018 – 2028

This report on the global electric boats market covers the important factors driving the growth of the market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the market and other insights across various key segments. The market is categorically divided into five segments based on type, battery type, boat type, power output and region. The market value is taken in US$ Thousand for all the segments. The report identifies the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the market. Changing trends and customer preference patterns are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip the client with exhaustive information about the market, resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly or indirectly impact the growth of the electric boats market are also presented in the report.

Towards the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. The report provides detailed market share analysis of the electric boats market on the basis of key manufacturers in the market. Comprehensive profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the electric boats market.

The market is segmented as given below:

By Type

By Boat Type

By Battery Type

By Power Output

By Region

Pure Electric

Hybrid

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel based batteries

Below 5KW

Between 5KE to 30KW

Above 30KW

North America

Latin America

South East Asia (SEA) and Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

China

India

Exhaustive Research Methodology

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to identify the type of companies (Tier I, Tier II and Tier III) as well as the type of boat manufacturing (pure electric, hybrid), revenue of the company through sales of electric boats and the total employee strength. Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of electric boats is deduced by product type, where the average price of each product is inferred across all the assessed regions. Market value of the electric boats market is thus calculated from the data deduced by the average selling price and market volume.

For the 10 year forecast of the market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, which give an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast include the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market. During the compilation of the report, the forecast is conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with clear insights on future opportunities likely to emerge in the electric boats market.

Other important parameters such as market attractiveness index and impact analysis of the drivers and restraints for each region are included in this report providing insights about the dynamics, growth, performance and untapped opportunities in the electric boats market. In-depth profiling of major electric boats manufacturers are included in the final section of the report detailing the strengths, weaknesses and competitive strategies of each manufacturer.

