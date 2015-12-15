Agricultural & Food Grade Rubber Conveyor Belt Market: Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Agricultural & Food Grade Rubber Conveyor Belt Market: Report Description

This XploreMR study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the global agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market between 2018 and 2028. The agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the period of 2019 to 2028. The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) has been represented from 2018 to 2028.

The agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt study covers various viewpoints of the market, including value chain, market dynamics, competition analysis, pricing analysis, macroeconomic, segmental and regional growth comparison and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level forecasts in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2018 and 2028 in terms of value. Growing food production activities across the globe are anticipated to positively impact the uptake of agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belts in the global market.

XploreMR’s report on the agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market carefully analyses the market at a regional and global level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as product type, material type, application, end-use and region.

A rubber conveyor belt is a type of conveyor belt that transports packages or materials from one place to other. In other words, it is a solid band made of long-lasting substances, on which several materials are conveyed. Two different types of rubber are used in the manufacturing of rubber conveyor belts, namely natural rubber and synthetic rubber. Natural rubber is obtained from the latex sap of trees, particularly those trees that belong to the genera Hevea and Ficus. On the other hand, synthetic rubber is generally a crumbly, white, plastic mass that can be vulcanized and processed in the same technique as natural rubber.

The agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market report is designed to enable the reader to develop a systematic understanding of the agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market. The global agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market report initiates with market definitions, followed by the market viewpoint (includes value chain, macroeconomic factors, market dynamics, etc.), regional analysis and competitive landscape. Each section in the global agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market report covers a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market on the basis of facts, key opinions collected from industry experts, historical developments and trends in the market.

Agricultural & Food Grade Rubber Conveyor Belt Market: Segmentation

The global agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material type, application, end-use and region.

On the basis of product type, the global agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market has been segmented into:

White food grade rubber conveyor & elevator belt

Green food grade rubber conveyor & elevator belt

Standard black rubber conveyor & elevator belt

On the basis of material type, the global agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market has been segmented into:

Natural rubber

Synthetic rubber

On the basis of application, the global agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market has been segmented into:

Harvesting equipment

Processing equipment

Material handling & packaging equipment

Bottling equipment

On the basis of end-use, the global agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market has been segmented into:

Vegetables

Fruits

Sugar

Food Grains/Cereals

Salt

Olives/Grapes

Sugar Beet

Nuts

Others (Peppers, Wood Chips/Forestry, etc.)

On the basis of region, the global agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market has been segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South East Asia (SEA) & Pacific

China

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The global agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market report begins with a market introduction, defining the product definitions and market taxonomy regarding the global agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the market background, which includes, industry factors, forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, product life stage, value chain covering approximate margins, country dashboard, etc. The market background section also includes market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends, impacting the agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market growth at a global level.

The subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Meters) projections for the agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market on the basis of the segments mentioned above at a global level. The global market values signified in this section have been agglomerated by collecting information and data at a regional level. Information provided on the global agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market, along with key facts and insights, cover distinctive analysis frameworks, such as year-on-year growth trend comparison, absolute $ opportunity analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and market share analysis for each of the types included under each segment.

The following section of the report includes a brief outlook of the global agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market on the basis of six prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes growth potential, market attractiveness analysis and regional market position for each of these regions.

Agricultural & Food Grade Rubber Conveyor Belt Market: Competition Landscape

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market has been included to provide report viewers with a dashboard view categorized on the basis of the manufacturer, key differentiating factors and strategies and their presence in the agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market. This section contains tier structure analysis and market share analysis of the key manufacturers in the global agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market. Detailed profiles of the providers have also been incorporated under the scope of the report to evaluate their strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered under the agricultural & food grade rubber conveyor belt report include Continental AG, Dorner Mfg. Corp., MAFDEL, REVEYRON SAS, Siban Peosa SA, Trelleborg Slovenija d.o.o, VIS GmbH, Fenner PLC, Volta Belting Technology Ltd., SIG S.p.A, Artego SA, Derco BV, Ammeraal Beltech Group and Cobra Group (part of REMA TIP TOP Group).

