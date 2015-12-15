Glycobiology Market by Manufacturer Analysis 2019-2027

The global Glycobiology market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Glycobiology market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Glycobiology market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Glycobiology market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Glycobiology market report on the basis of market players

segmented as follows:

Instruments

Enzymes

Consumables

Reagent Kits

Enzymes product type segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share of 53.0% in 2016, and is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other product type segments during forecast period 2016–2024.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as follows:

Drug Discovery and Development

Diagnostic Application Oncology Immunology Others

Industrial Application

Therapeutic Application Oncology Immunology Others

Others

“Drug discovery and development application segment is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period”.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Contract Research Organizations

Biotechnology Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

On the basis of region/country, the market is segmented as follows:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of MEA



North America glycobiology market is estimated to account for 44.2% revenue share in 2016, and is expected to dominate the global glycobiology market over the forecast period. APAC glycobiology market is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other regions.

Some key market participants included in PMR’s global glycobiology market include Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Plexera Bioscience LLC, New England Biolabs Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and ProZyme, Inc.

Key features of this report

Drivers and restraints

Latest product innovations and key developments in the market

Analysis of business strategies of top players

Glycobiology market estimates and forecast

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Glycobiology market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Glycobiology market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Glycobiology market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Glycobiology market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

