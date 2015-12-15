Application Delivery Network Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2018-2028

The global application delivery network market study provides an exhaustive analysis of the market and offers macro-economic and forecasting insights that are influencing the procurement of application delivery network technologies and equipment. The application delivery network market study also offers an extensive analysis of the key trends, drivers, and challenges in the global application delivery network market, along with the overall market structure. The application delivery network market report features a comprehensive analysis of the various stakeholder strategies that enable revenue generation in the application delivery network business. As per the market research report, the global application delivery network market is segmented on the basis of vertical, deployment type, end-user environment, product, and region.

The application delivery network market research report starts with an overview of the global market in terms of market value. In addition, the overview also covers the analysis of the drivers, challenges, and trends in the global application delivery network market. Upgrades in the application delivery network infrastructure promote the adoption of solutions and services in the finance & insurance and education sectors. The Arts, entertainment & recreation, and retail trade sectors are expected to significantly adopt application delivery networks during the forecast period.

With regards to the deployment types of application delivery networks, the global application delivery network market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of the end-user environment, the global application delivery network market is segmented into telecommunication service providers and cloud service providers, among other enterprise-grade networks. With respect to the product, the global application delivery network market is segmented into application delivery controllers, Wide Area Network (WAN) optimization controllers, application security equipment, and application gateways.

Exhaustive market analysis has been performed for every application delivery network market segment with respect to the overall market size in the application delivery network market in every region. The report also offers an extensive analysis that discusses the current trends in the global application delivery network market.

The application delivery network market study features a detailed analysis of the market across various countries in different regions. The report covers a projection of market viewpoint for the forecast period of 2018 – 2028. This estimation includes the current technological trends, as well as innovations in the product portfolio of companies participating in the application delivery network market. This section also provides an impact analysis that discusses the impact of the market dynamics on the global application delivery network market in every region. Geographically, the key regional application delivery network markets included in this study are Latin America, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South Asia, Oceania, and East Asia. This global application delivery network market report discusses the present outlook as well as the future opportunities and prospects of growth in the global application delivery network market across all the regions during the forecast period of 2018 – 2028. 2017 has been taken as the base year, and the market size has been provided for the next 12 months.

To reach an accurate forecast, the market study has been started by deducing the market size during the base year, which facilitates the understanding of the future growth prospects of the application delivery network market. We have reduced the market growth trend using different methods of analysis and by taking into account the technology roadmap and technological advancements.

As discussed previously, the global application delivery network market is segmented into different market segments. Segmental Basis Points System (BPS) has been incorporated for the analysis to showcase the distinct and relative contributions made by individual sub-segments to the growth of the global application delivery network market. BPS plays a major role in identifying the different growth trends in the global application delivery network market.

Segmental analysis based on the absolute dollar opportunity is another key aspect of the global application delivery network market report. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis is generally overlooked while forecasting a market. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis plays an important role in reducing the amount of opportunity that an application delivery network market player can look forward to gaining.

The final section in the global application delivery network market research report includes a competitive landscape that offers a dashboard view of the key participants operating in the global application delivery network market. The final chapter offers a detailed comparative assessment of the key players specific to each application delivery network market segment in the global application delivery network supply chain. The global application delivery network market report offers segmental vendor insights, which facilitate an in-depth analysis of the growth prospects and capabilities in the application delivery network market. Detailed profiles of application delivery network solution providers are included in this section, which facilitates the evaluation of their short- and long-term strategies, key product offerings, and key financials in the global application delivery network market. The key application delivery network market participants profiled in this report include Oracle;A10 Networks, Inc.; Verizon; Symantec Corporation; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Array Networks, Inc.; Juniper Networks, Inc.; F5 Networks, Inc.; Dell Inc.; Aryaka Networks; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Radware; Cisco Systems, Inc.; and Riverbed Technology.

Key segments in the global application delivery network market:

Product

Application Delivery Controllers

WAN Optimization Controllers

Application Security Equipment

Application Gateways

End-user Environment

Cloud Service Providers

Telecommunication Service Providers

Other Enterprise Networks

Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

Vertical

Finance and Insurance

Educational Services

Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

Public Administration

Retail Trade

Health Care and Social Assistance

Manufacturing

Key regions covered in the global application delivery network market report:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

BENELUX

Russia

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of South Asia

East Asia

China

Japan

Rest of East Asia

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

The Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Northern Africa

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

