Fat Replacers Market 2020 Strategies: Dominant Players are Cargill, ADM, Kerry Group, FMC Corporation, Du Pont, Ingredion, Koninklijke DSM, others

Fat Replacers Market: Inclusive Insight

Global Fat Replacers Market is expected to reach USD 2.41 billion by 2025, from USD 1.49 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Fat Replacers Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Fat Replacers market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Cargill, ADM, Kerry Group, FMC Corporation, Du Pont, Ingredion, Koninklijke DSM, Ashland Inc., CP Kelco, Tate & Lyle, Corbion, Fiberstar, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Tate & Lyle, IOC Group, Unilever Inc.,Mitsubishi Kaizen Food Corp., and Andeavor, Ashland Global Holdings, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ulrick & Short and CP Kelco, DKS Co, Agritech Worldwide, others

Fat Replacers Market Trends | Industry Segment By Type (Carbohydrate-Based, Protein-Based, Lipid-Based), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery Products, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Convenience Foods & Beverages, Sauces, Dressings, and Spreads and Others), By Form (Powder and Liquid), By Source (Plant and Animal), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Fat replacer has the ability of mimicking the physical and chemical qualities of lipids and providing fewer calories per gram. This has transformed the food & beverage processing industry. New product launches catering to the low-fat and skimmed products are anticipated to propel market growth. Increasing occurrences of obesity, cancer, high blood cholesterol levels, and coronary heart diseases has urged consumers to shift towards a low-calorie diet, which is complementing the market.

Regulatory support aimed at easing foreign direct investments in developing countries is expected to amplify food & beverage production, consequently, increasing demand for fat replacers. Fat replacer plays a significant role in the bakery & confectionery industry expansion. According to an article published by Kantar, the total value of bread and confectionery was USD 483711.34 million for the year 2013-2014.

Harmful effects of calories and flabs have raised concerns in consumer consciousness to maintain healthy diet. Global fat replacers market is moderately characterized because of low competition, hence several companies are engaged in new product developments and collaborations to improve their merchandise offerings with a focus on starch and protein based fat replacers. The companies are also taking various steps to increase the growth of the market, such as Tate & Lyle PLC, a leading provider of speciality food ingredients and solutions globally, has done major expansion of its laboratory in Singapore, transforming it into a leading-edge hub for food and beverage formulation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing awareness about health & wellness

Increasing prevalence of obesity

Compliance with the international quality standards and regulations for food ingredients

