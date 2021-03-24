Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During2018 – 2028
TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.
The Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
In this Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
On the basis of solution, the global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market report covers the following solutions:
Competitive Landscape
Some of the major players in the market are Parker Laboratories, Virox Technologies, Metrex Research, Germitec, Ecolab, and Advanced Sterilization Products.
Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by Product
- Instruments
- Automated Reprocessors
- UV-C Disinfectors
- Manual Reprocessors/Soaking Stations
- Ultrasound Probe Storage Cabinets
- Consumables
- Disinfectants, by Formulation
- Disinfectant Wipes
- Disinfectant Liquids
- Disinfectant Sprays
- Disinfectants, by Type
- High-level Disinfectants
- Intermediate/Low-level Disinfectants
- Detergents
- Enzymatic Detergents
- Non-enzymatic Detergents
- Disinfectants, by Formulation
- Services
Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by Process
- High-level Disinfection
- Intermediate/Low-level Disinfection
Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by Type of Probe
- Linear Transducers
- Convex Transducers
- Phased Array Transducers
- Endocavitary Transducers
- Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Transducers
- Other Transducers (Pencil Transducers, Concave Transducers, and Sector Transducers)
Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by End User
- Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Maternity Centers
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others End Users (Physiotherapists, Independent Associations, Government Organizations, and Sports Academies)
