GraphiteMarket is set to garner staggering revenues by 2020

Projecting the growth of global graphite market is highly-perplexing as the elemental material has been an intrinsic substance in several end-use operations. Research on graphite’s applications continues to venture endless end-use opportunities. This Market Study’s report on the global graphite market illustrates that graphite is the second-most prevalent component in lithium-ion batteries. With a majority of graphite used in batteries, the global market will keep surging upward in accordance to rising demand for batteries and other power storage utilities. The growth of global graphite market is majorly influenced by soaring demand for lithium-ion batteries in electronic applications such as smartphones, portable media player, tablets, power tools, and laptops.

The report includes a section on the regional segmentation of the global graphite market into North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India and Japan will continue to supplement the dominance of Asia in the global graphite market. Being the largest market for graphite in the world, Asia continues to garner high revenues for housing leading manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries. China, solely, accounts for 70% share of total global graphite production. North America, similarly, will rise at a staggering 30% CAGR through 2020, with a considerable influence of sales of tablets equipped with lithium-ion batteries in the US. Europe is likely to attain the second spot owing to increasing use of graphite in green technology applications such as photovoltaic batteries and other energy storage utilities.

The report includes a section on the competitive landscape of global graphite market, where leading companies are profiled according to their business expansion, weakness, strengths, share in global production and global prominence. The report estimates the values of global graphite market during 2014-2020, with the base year for purpose of calculation being 2013. Besides the restraints, drivers, regional analysis and increment opportunity information, the report has also segmented the growth of global market for graphite into types of graphite, types of synthetic graphite, and end-uses. While natural graphite has no sub-segments, carbon fiber, graphite powder, graphite electrode and graphite blocks, among others, are the prominent types of synthetic graphite. Based on the end-use, the global graphite market is segmented into refractory applications, lubrication, battery, foundry, and electrode production, among others.

Research Methodology

To deduce the global graphite market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by type of graphite (natural or synthetic), types of synthetic graphite, and end-uses; and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution in the global graphite market.

The report begins with sizing the market in terms of value and volume for the base year, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, gathered data is triangulated via different analysis based on supply side and demand side drivers and other key dynamics of the global graphite market. To develop the market forecast, This Market Study has also conducted a factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. The report provides forecasts not only in terms of CAGR but also presents a detailed analysis based on key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global graphite market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global graphite market. Further, to understand key segments in terms of their growth and overall global graphite market performance, This Market Study has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global graphite market.

