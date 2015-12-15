Excellent Growth of Enterprise Fraud Management Market 2020 : Top Key Players – NICE Actimize, SAS Institute, Capgemini, Oracle, Fair Isaac, BAE Systems, ACI Worldwide, Fiserv

Enterprise Fraud Management Market 2020 Industry Research Report Enterprise fraud management (EFM) is the real-time screening of transaction activity across users, accounts, processes and channels, to identify and prevent internal and external fraud in an organization.

The globalization of the enterprises is resulting into increased complexities in the operations which are leading the enterprises to increase the deployment of the enterprise’s fraud management solutions.

United States region has the highest demand for Enterprise fraud management because of the presence of dense banking and other financial services providers.

Latin America and APEJ, and Japan follows United States in demand for the Enterprise fraud management solutions for improvising traditional security and screening ways of the organizational operation.

Market Overview: The Global Enterprise Fraud Management market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Enterprise Fraud Management market analysis is provided for the international markets including Development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Enterprise Fraud Management Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 102 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NICE Actimize

SAS Institute

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India

Capgemini

Oracle

Fair Isaac

BAE Systems

ACI Worldwide

Fiserv

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Enterprise Fraud Management market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Enterprise Fraud Management market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Enterprise Fraud Management market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premise

Cloud

SaaS

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Fraud Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Fraud Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

