GlycerinMarket Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook

This research study by XploreMR on the global glycerin market offers a ten year forecast for the glycerin market for the forecast period 2018-2028. To estimate the market value of glycerin, we have considered FY2017 as the base year and market values have been estimated keeping in mind the trends, driving factors and key developments by key market participants. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for glycerin has been derived for the period 2018 to 2028.

Glycerin is a common humectant that is used in various end-use sectors, including Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical and Industrial, among others. The global manufacturers of glycerine provide glycerine either in the crude form or the refined form, both of which differ in terms of purity. Furthermore, the availability of glycerin in both Pharma & Food grade and Technical grade expands its range of applications.

This global glycerin market report consists of 20 sections that elaborate market numbers in terms of volume in Tons and value in US$ at regional and global levels. The first section of the global glycerin market report covers executive summary that elaborates on the trends being witnessed in the market from supply side as well as demand side. The next section covers the global glycerin market introduction, including taxonomy by form, grade, source and application, definitions of the segments considered and other information relevant to the market.

In the next section of the global glycerin market report, we have included market viewpoints, including macroeconomic factors, PESTLE analysis, porter’s analysis, value chain analysis along with the list of distributors, manufacturers and end-users, import-export analysis of glycerin and supply-demand scenario of glycerin.

The fourth section of the global glycerin market report includes the global industry analysis by volume and value, along with pricing analysis for North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. The Fifth section of the global glycerin market report includes qualitative as well as quantitative analysis of the glycerin market by every segment of the market.

This glycerin market report focuses on analysing the market opportunities and getting a detailed understanding of the glycerin market. The glycerin market report elaborates on the regional analysis, market dynamics, market structure and competition landscape of the glycerin market for the next ten years i.e. 2018-2028.

Each section of the glycerin market report includes qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical data or developments and facts and key opinions collected from various end-use industry participants through primary interviews, annual reports, newsletters, press releases, etc. The report on the global glycerin market studies some of the major players in the glycerin market, such as Aekyung Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Aemetis, Archer Daniel Midland, Cargill, Incorporated, Emery Oleochemicals, and Kao Corporation among others.

Research Methodology

The initial stage of the research study included the formulation of assumptions, which are necessary for primary and secondary research. Further stages of research involved triangulation of data collected from these two approaches. To analyse the Global glycerin market trends and opportunities for glycerin manufacturers, the Global glycerin market has been segmented on the basis of form, grade, source, application and regions.

For the analysis of consumption, we have considered FY 2017 as the base year. Basic data was collected from manufacturers’ annual reports, newsletters, public reports published by government as well as private agencies, World Bank’s sources, Trade Map sources, etc. Further, the collected data was validated through primary research techniques that involved manufacturers, distributors, end-user procurement agencies and regional representatives.

For final analysis of market data, we considered demand side as well as supply-side drivers and trends in various regional markets. We have forecasted the market data on the basis of key developments, regional trends and production – consumption scenario of glycerin. For the forecasting of market data, we have considered the historic data for the period 2013-2017.

