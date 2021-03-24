Tinnitus Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Tinnitus Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tinnitus .

This report studies the global market size of Tinnitus , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Tinnitus Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Tinnitus history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Tinnitus market, the following companies are covered:

Key Trends

High prevalence of tinnitus and the lack of any approved treatment options drive the development of drugs to treat this condition. The tinnitus treatment market is expected to offer immense opportunity to pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Various research institutes and organizations are focusing on development of drugs to treat tinnitus and remarkable advancements in research related to this condition have been made. For example, in May 2017, Sound Pharmaceuticals was awarded US$ 1.6 Mn by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics to prevent and treat tinnitus caused by antibiotics.

Rising investment in the research & development of treatments for tinnitus is expected to lead to the launch of novel drugs in the near future. Several pharmaceutical companies are currently conducting clinical trials of drugs to treat tinnitus. Over 10 clinical studies on drugs for the treatment of tinnitus are currently underway. In January 2017, Auris Medical Holding AG announced resumption of enrollment for TACTT3 phase 3 trial of Keyzilen, its candidate for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus.

Global Tinnitus Market: Insight into Key Participants

Companies in the tinnitus market such as Auris Medical and Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH have their candidate products in pipeline which are expected to be launched in the next few years. Moreover, medical device companies such as Oticon Medical are conducting clinical trials on cochlear implant products. Key players engaged in tinnitus therapeutics development are Auris Medical Holding AG, AudioCure Pharma GmbH, Knopp Biosciences LLC, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KgaA, and Otonomy, Inc.

