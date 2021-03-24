Industrial Laser Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2017 – 2025

PMR’s report on global Industrial Laser market

The global market of Industrial Laser is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Industrial Laser market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Industrial Laser market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Industrial Laser market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

Industrial Laser Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Laser Type,

CO2

Fiber

Solid-State

Others

On the basis of Application,

Marking

Micro materials

Macro materials

Industrial Laser Market: Region Wise Outlook

The Global Industrial Laser Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region is expected to remain dominant in the global industrial laser market over the forecast period. The Chinese industrial laser market is the largest market in the APEJ region. The Chinese industrial laser market is expected to show significant growth rate during the forecast period as there government has introduced a number of policies to encourage the growth of laser industry. The North America and Western Europe industrial laser market is expected to show moderate growth rate during the forecast period. The key market player in APEJ region is focusing on technological advancements to break the monopoly of multinational players and intensify the market competitiveness.

Industrial Laser Market: Key Players

TRUMPF

Coherent

IPG

Rofin-Sinar

Prima

Han's Laser

Huagong Tech

Daheng New Epoch Technology

Tianhong Laser

Wuhan Golden Laser

Wuhan Raycus

Wuhan Co-Walking Laser

