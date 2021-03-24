Drone Surveillance Market Analyzed in a New Research Study

This report presents the worldwide Drone Surveillance market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Drone Surveillance Market:

segmented as follows:

Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry, by Type

Multirotor

Fixed Wing

Hybrid

Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry, by Application

Pipeline Monitoring & Inspection

Offshore Platform Inspection

Power Plant Inspection

Inspection of Power Distribution Lines

Wind Turbine Inspection

Solar Panel Inspection

Others (Slope Stability, Emission Tracing, Monitoring Sea Ice, etc.)

Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

In terms of type, the multirotor segment holds major share vis-à-vis other segments. The use of multirotor drones is driven by the several advantages these provide over fixed wing and hybrid drones.

In terms of application, the inspection of power distribution lines segment accounts for higher share than other segments. However, it has marginal edge over the pipeline monitoring & inspection segment. Offshore platform inspection is another common application of drone surveillance.

In terms of region, Europe constitutes prominent of the market. It is among the early adopters of the technology.

The fees charged to the client are currently under pressure due to intense competition between drone surveillance providers and individual drone pilots

The global drone surveillance market for the energy industry is likely to expand at a significant pace, largely because it is at the nascent stage

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

