Asparagus Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2023

Asparagus Market (2018) Report

The latest report about the Asparagus market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments.

Market opportunity in excess of US$ 20 Bn in the fresh asparagus market

The growing popularity of fresh asparagus is evident from the increasing demand by consumers globally and as a result, the fresh segment is estimated to account for a Y-o-Y growth of 2% in value terms in the year 2017, which is expected to rise to 3.1% by the end of the forecast period. The fresh segment is estimated to record a market revenue of more than US$ 20 Bn in the year 2017 and this is likely to reach a market valuation almost close to US$ 30 Bn by 2027, registering a good CAGR of 3.3% in terms of value during the forecast period – the highest among all the type segments of the global asparagus market. This gain in terms of value of the fresh asparagus segment will largely be at the expense of both canned and frozen asparagus segments in the global asparagus market. The fresh segment created absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 550 Mn in 2016 over 2015; while an incremental opportunity of approximately US$ 8 Bn can be safely assumed between 2017 and 2027.

This research report for Asparagus Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region.

The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.

The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study.

Table of Content of The Report

Chapter 1- Asparagus Industry Overview:

1.1 Definition of Asparagus

1.2 Brief Introduction of Major Classifications

1.3 Brief Introduction of Major Applications

1.4 Brief Introduction of Major Regions

Chapter 2- Production Market Analysis:

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 3- Sales Market Analysis:

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4- Consumption Market Analysis:

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5- Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6- Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7- Major Classification Analysis

Chapter 8- Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9- Industry Chain Analysis:

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis