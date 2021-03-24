Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Restraints Forecast 2031

The global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arcsoft, Inc. (US)

Digimarc Corporation (US)

Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal)

Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands)

Clarifai Inc. (US)

DataScouting (Greece)

Google, Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Vobile, Inc. (US)

iPharro Media GmbH (Germany)

Viscovery Pte Ltd. (Taiwan)

VoiceBace, Inc. (US)

Nuance communications (US)

Mufin GmBH (Germany)

Shazam Entertainment Ltd. (U.K.)

ACRCloud (China)

Audible Magic Corporation (U.S)

Civolution (US)

Enswers, Inc. (South Korea)

Gracenote, Inc. (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Audio, Video, & Image Recognition

Voice & Speech Recognition

Real time Content Analytics

Security and Copyright Management

Segment by Application

Media & Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

E-commerce

Education& Healthcare

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

Defense & Public Safety

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

