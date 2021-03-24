Rare Earth Elements Market – Future Need Assessment 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Rare Earth Elements Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Notable Developments

In recent times, China has emerged as the leading manufacturer of rare earth elements. The country is planning to expand its production to unprecedented levels by entering new territories. The country is looking to collaborate with US-based entities in order to increase its total production. This move shall be a huge plus for the growth of the global rare earth elements market.

With the collapse of Molycorp Inc. in 2015, the Australian market for rare earth elements had suffered a huge setback. However, the country is gradually gathering its reigns in the market. Australian vendors are projected to make a comeback in the global rare earth metals market in the years to follow. This factor shall have a favourable impact on the growth of the global market.

Global Rare Earth Elements Market: Growth Drivers

Improvements in Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

The use of rare earth elements in the manufacturing of magnets has played an integral role in driving market demand. Electric vehicles have emerged as the central idea within the energy sector. The potential of electric vehicles to overhaul the dynamics of the energy sector is a key consideration from the perspective of market growth. Moreover, several other high-end applications involve the use of rare earth elements. There is a humongous amount of revenues flowing in to the global market. The need for glass and magnet across multiple industries has created fresh opportunities for the market vendors. The growth of the rare earth elements market is a function of advancements in the energy sector.

Growth of Electronics Industry

The electronics industry is also a key consumer of rare earth elements, and the stellar size of the former is a central driver of demand. Manufacturing of high-quality mobile phones and headsets has generated tremendous volume of revenues within the global rare earth elements market. The next decade is expected to witness advancements in geological research. Besides, traces of rare earth elements can be a vital indicator of several geological factors. The revenue index of the global rare earth elements market is projected to improve in the years to come.

