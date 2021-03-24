Wi-Fi Analytics Market Geography Analysis 2019-2026
Analysis of the Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market
The presented global Wi-Fi Analytics market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Wi-Fi Analytics market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).
According to the report, the value of the Wi-Fi Analytics market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.
The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Wi-Fi Analytics market:
- How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Wi-Fi Analytics market?
- Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies?
- What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Wi-Fi Analytics market?
- Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players?
- What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Wi-Fi Analytics market over the forecast period?
The report splits the global Wi-Fi Analytics market into different market segments such as:
Competitive Dynamics
The report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the Wi-Fi analytics market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the Wi-Fi analytics market.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global Wi-Fi Analytics market include GoZone WiFi, Purple, July Systems Inc., Bloom Intelligence, Cloud4Wi, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Cisco Meraki, and Hughes Systique Corporation.
Market Segmentation
Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud/SaaS Model
Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by End-user
- Retail
- Automotive
- Hotels/Restaurants/ Motels
- Stadium
- Airports
- Enterprises
- Hospitals
- Government
- Others
Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Application
- Marketing and Advertising
- Network Management
- Access Control and Security Management
Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Country/Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Wi-Fi Analytics market
- Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions
- Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Wi-Fi Analytics market on the global scale
- Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth
- Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment
