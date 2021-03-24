Steel Pipe Coatings Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2018 to 2028
Indepth Study of this Steel Pipe Coatings Market
Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Steel Pipe Coatings . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.
As per the research, the Steel Pipe Coatings market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.
Competitive Landscape
- Innovation in the development of steel pipe coatings for marine environment received a huge boost after new research introduced the concept of producing coatings to prevent biofouling activities. The research suggests using marine organism sensory interference principle for the development of coatings to prevent biofouling from sea barnacles and zebra mussels.
- A significant development addressing the burgeoning demand of high-performance steel pipe coatings to inhibit corrosion in oil and gas industries was the release of a study which suggested the use of composite coatings in steel pipelines used in the industry. The study suggested an increase in additives used in coatings aided in enhancing the surface hardness and wear resistance of steel pipelines.
- With the demand for treatment of damaged coatings on the rise, researchers released a new study highlighting the use of cathodic protection to decelerate corrosion of the exposed steel pipe while preventing damage to any surrounding coatings.
Some of the leading players operating in the steel pipe coatings market include SHAWCOR, LaBarge Coating, LB Foster, The Bayou Companies, MULHEIM Pipe Coatings, Southland Pipe, Sub-One Systems, and Kelly Pipe Co. LLC.
Steel Pipe Coatings Market: Segmentation
The global steel pipe coatings market can be segmented on the basis of material type, end use industry, and application.
The global steel pipe coatings market has been segmented on the basis of the material type as,
- Fusion bond epoxy
- Bituminous asphalt
- Cement-Mortar
- Polyurethane
- Epoxy
- Others
The global steel pipe coatings market has been segmented on the basis of end use industry as,
- Food & Beverages
- Chemicals
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Building & Construction
- Others
The global steel pipe coatings market has been segmented on the basis of application as,
- Wastewater treatment
- Irrigation
- Others
This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on
- Steel Pipe Coatings Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Steel Pipe Coatings Market Segments
- Demand & Supply Statistics and Forecast
- Current Threats and Challenges
- Companies and Competitor Landscape
- Value Chain
- Technology
Regional Segments Analyzed Include:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Middle East and Africa (S. Africa, GCC Countries, N. Africa)
- Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland)
- Western Europe (Italy, Germany, Spain, U.K., France)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Compilation of authentic, accurate, and unbiased intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.
Highlights from the Report
- Elaborated scenario of the parent market
- Transformations in the market dynamics
- Detailed segmentation of the target market
- Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
- Latest industry developments and trends
- Competition landscape
- Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
- Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
- Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
- Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness
