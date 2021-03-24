Automotive Gear Shift System Market Value Chain Analysis and Forecast up to 2019 – 2027

The Most Recent study on the Automotive Gear Shift System Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Automotive Gear Shift System market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the crucial indicators of Market growth which comes with a thorough analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry that is Automotive Gear Shift System .

Automotive Gear Shift System Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Competitive Landscape

To capitalize on the growing demand for affordable vehicles in India and Asia, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a leading player in the automotive gear shift system market, announced the launch of a new electrified clutch which functions to improve the efficiency of manual transmission in automobiles. The company plans to market the product as a way to enhance fuel efficiency in vehicles using manual transmission gear shifting systems.

In order to stay at pace with the changing automobile industry, Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH expanded its Pell City facility adding a 130,000 square-foot building to the existing infrastructure in the region. The facility is equipped with advanced manufacturing equipment which will be used for a new production line set to be unveiled by the Germany-based automotive gear shift system manufacturers.

A recent development complementing innovations in the automotive gear shift system market was the development of a novel gear shift mechanism which uses two electromagnetic actuators to improve the mechanical efficiency and dynamic response of manual transmission systems. The study suggests the technique could potentially pave the way for the adoption of automated manual transmission systems in electric vehicles.

Another key development which is likely to boost innovations in the automotive gear shift system market was the acquisition of a patent on the clutch-by-wire technology which replaces the hydraulics mechanism used for disengaging and engaging gears with a fully electric system. The clutch could potentially be automated to control the changing of gears.

The bolstering popularity of automated manual transmission (AMT) in automobiles became clearly evident after WABCO Holdings signed a deal with Daimler agreeing to develop an efficient and robust AMT control technology for Daimler’s trucks. With its new AMT technology, WABCO aims at reducing noise levels and optimizing gear shift schedules for efficient performance.

Some of the leading players operating in the automotive gear shift system market include Kongsberg Automotive ASA, SL Corporation, GHSP, Inc., Ficosa International, S.A., Fuji Kiko Co., Ltd., Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Jopp Holding GmbH, and Dura Automotive Systems, LLC.

Additional Insight:

Demand for Stick Shift Gear Systems in Passenger Vehicles to Prevail

Automobile companies are focusing on the development of new technologies to enhance the performance of manual transmissions. In addition, the burgeoning demand for lightweight commercial vehicles in evolving mobility and ride-sharing services is likely to be a vital factor bolstering automotive gear shift system market growth. Other gear types in joystick, rotary, and stalk type are estimated to find increasing demand in different vehicles based on their utility. Automotive gear shift system market is expected to generate substantial revenues from both OEMs and aftermarket sales.

Research Methodology

The report on automotive gear shift system market is the consequence of a robust and elaborate research methodology employed during the compilation of the report. A two-step process involving primary and secondary researches was conducted to obtain invaluable and actionable insights into the automotive gear shift system market. Primary research was conducted by interviewing seasoned experts from the automotive gear shift system market while a thorough study of company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the automotive gear shift market formed the basis of the secondary research. Results from both the steps of research were triangulated to create an authentic and accurate forecast of the automotive gear shift system market.

