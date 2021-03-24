Robotics Market Forecast to 2025: Global Industry Analysis by Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications

Assessment of the Global Robotics Market

The recent study on the Robotics market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Robotics market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Robotics market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Robotics market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Robotics market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Robotics market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Robotics market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Robotics market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Robotics across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Market Segmentation

The report on robotics market is segment on basis of various parameters such as types, application, components, and geography. The different types of robotics deployed in various industries includes mobile robotics, exoskeleton, and static robotics. Globally, the static robotics dominated the robotics market in 2016 and is estimated to retain its dominance in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period. The demand for mobile robotics is significantly increasing across the globe and due to this, the segment is anticipated to be the fastest expanding segment over the period from 2017 to 2025, both in terms of revenue and volume consumed. The market for robotics is segmented on basis of application as logistics, personal, last mile mobility, military, agriculture, construction/mining, medical, entertainment, research and others. The others segment includes automotive, aerospace, food processing among others. Among the application, the military segment dominated the market for robotics in 2016, due to wide variety of application in defense forces across the globe. The logistics segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The growth of robotics in logistics is attributed to the fact that, the global logistics sector growing rapidly and the need to deliver the products in a faster and efficient way, the sector is adopting robotics technology heavily. The components segment in the global robotics market includes sensors, control units, actuators, brake systems, vision systems and others. Based on geography, the market for robotics is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The significant contribution of China in terms of revenue and volume in the robotics market, led Asia Pacific to have the upper hand in 2016. North America is anticipated to expand at a faster rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Robotics Market: Competitive Analysis

On basis of strategic regions across the globe, the major manufacturers of robots are considered in this research. The major manufacturers includes iRobot Corporation, Barrette Technology LLC, Swisslog, John Deere, Fanuc Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Boeing, Seegrid Corporation, Google Inc., Lowe’s, Fanuc Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Amazon, , Clearpath Robotics Inc., Kuka AG, Bossa Nova Robotics, Savioke, Fetch Robotics, Aetheon Inc., Locus Robotics and Omron Adept Technologies among others.

The segments covered in the global robotics market are as follows:

Global Robotics Market, 2017-2025: By Type

Mobile Robotics

Exoskeleton

Static Robotics

Global Robotics Market, 2017 – 2025: By Application

Logistics

Personal

Last Mile Mobility

Military

Agriculture

Construction/Mining

Medical

Entertainment

Research

Others

Global Robotics Market, 2017 – 2025: By Component

Sensors

Control Units

Actuators

Brake Systems

Vision Systems

Others

Global Robotics Market, 2017 – 2025: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Robotics market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Robotics market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Robotics market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Robotics market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Robotics market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Robotics market establish their foothold in the current Robotics market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Robotics market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Robotics market solidify their position in the Robotics market?

