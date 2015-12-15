Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Condition 2025: Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Forecast
companies profiled in the report include Shire plc, ADMA Biologics, Inc., China Biologic Products, Inc., CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB Biomedicaments S.A., Octapharma AG, and Sanquin Plasma Products B.V.
The global intravenous immunoglobulin market has been segmented as follows:
Global Intravenous immunoglobulin Market, by Indication
- Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)
- Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency
- Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- Guillain-Barre Syndrome
- Myasthenia Gravis
- Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)
- Kawasaki Disease
- Hypogammaglobulinemia
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- Others
Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Care
Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia & New Zealand
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
