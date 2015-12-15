Coating Pigments Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2017 to 2026

A recently published XploreMR report titled “Coatings Pigment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018-2027,” offers a comprehensive assessment on the coatings pigment market. Insights and forecast offered in the coatings pigment market report are based on a robust research methodology, which involves exhaustive primary interviews and secondary researches.

Evaluation of the coatings pigment market size has been done in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (tons). Scope of the report is to provide clients with authentic facts, statistics and insights on the coatings pigment market, so that the readers can take informed steps forward for their business expansions. The report also gives a detailed study of the coatings pigment market’s competitive landscape, and key players operating in the coatings pigment market have been identified and profiled by using an intensity map.

Chapter 1 – Coatings Pigment Market Executive Summary

A summary of key findings has been provided in the beginning chapter of the coatings pigment market report, along with succinct statistics of the market. XploreMR analysis and recommendations related to the coatings pigment market has been included in this chapter, along with the wheel of fortune and mega trends impacting growth of the coatings pigment market.

Chapter 2 – Coatings Pigment Market Overview

The second chapter of the report, which offers overview of the coatings pigment market, includes an introduction to the coatings pigment market along with a definition of the target product “coatings pigment.” Scope of the report has been perfectly implied in the overview chapter. Size of the coatings pigment market has also been offered in this chapter, in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Bn). Y-o-Y growth and forecast on the coatings pigment market has been offered for the period 2018 to 2027.

Chapter 3 – Coatings Pigment Market Associated Indicators Assessment

Important dynamics, such as trends, drivers and key challenges, associated with the coatings pigment market have been assessed in this chapter. A detailed analysis on the raw material cost breakdown, value chain, pricing, opportunity, and market positioning has been offered in this chapter. Factors affecting demand & supply trends of the coatings pigment market have also been assessed in detail.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/3380

Chapter 4 – Coatings Pigment Market Demand Supply Outlook

The fourth chapter of the report gives a detailed analysis on the production capacity of the key players operating in the coatings pigment market. Consumption trends in the coatings pigment market have also been identified in the report, and a detailed assessment on the trade of coatings pigment worldwide has been offered.

Chapter 5 – Coatings Pigment Market Analysis & Forecast

The report offers a detailed forecast and analysis on the coatings pigment market for the period between 2018 and 2027. A segmental analysis of the coatings pigment market has also been offered in the report. The report has divided the coatings pigment market into four key segments, namely, composition type, product type, end-use industry, and region. A revenue and volume comparison, market share comparison, and Y-o-Y growth comparison has also been offered for all the segments and their sub-segments identified in the coatings pigment market report.

Chapter 6 – North America Coatings Pigment Market

The report offers a comprehensive study of the coatings pigment market in North America in this chapter, which gives a succinct introduction to the regional market. Analysis and forecast numbers related to the North America coatings pigment market are offered for the historical period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2018-2027). Important number such as value and volume have also been offered for the coatings pigment market in North America, based on composition type, end-use industry, and product type.

Chapter 7 – Latin America Coatings Pigment Market

Latin America’s coatings pigment market has been assessed in detail, along with a detailed forecast of the regional market. A country level analysis has also been offered for the Latin America coatings pigment market, which include Peru, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. Revenue & volume comparison, Y-o-Y growth comparison, and market share comparison of all the regional market segments have been delivered in this chapter.

Chapter 8 – Europe Coatings Pigment Market

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/3380

The report offers an exhaustive study of the coatings pigment market in Europe in this chapter, which gives a succinct introduction to the regional market. Analysis and forecast numbers related to the Europe coatings pigment market are offered for the historical period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2018-2027). Important number such as value and volume have also been offered for the coatings pigment market in Europe, based on composition type, end-use industry, and product type.

Chapter 9 – Japan Coatings Pigment Market

This chapter gives a detailed assessment on the coatings pigment market in Japan, along with a study on key dynamics impacting growth of the coatings pigment market in the country. Market share comparison of all the key segments of the coatings pigment market in Japan has also been offered in this chapter.

Chapter 10 – APEJ Coatings Pigment Market

The report offers a brief analysis of the coatings pigment market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) in this chapter, which gives a succinct introduction to the regional market. Important number such as value and volume have also been offered for the coatings pigment market in APEJ, based on composition type, end-use industry, and product type.

Chapter 11 – MEA Coatings Pigment Market

Middle East & Africa’s (MEA) coatings pigment market has been assessed in detail, along with a detailed forecast of the regional market. A country level analysis has also been offered for the MEA coatings pigment market, which include India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, China, and Rest of APEJ. Revenue & volume comparison, Y-o-Y growth comparison, and market share comparison of all the regional market segments have been delivered in this chapter.

Chapter 12 – Coatings Pigment Market Competitive Assessment

This weighted chapter of the report offers a scrutinized assessment on the competition landscape of the coatings pigment market. A dashboard view of key competitors in the coatings pigment market has been offered in this chapter. It also includes a company share analysis of all the key companies identified and profiled in the coatings pigment market, along with a market player competition footprint matrix. Occupancy of the market players profiled has been represented with the aid of an intensity map.

Chapter 13 – Coatings Pigment Company Profiles

Key players operating in the coatings pigment market, as profiled in the report, include PPG, Akzo Nobel, The Sherwin-Williams Co., RPM International Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF Coatings, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Behr Process Corp., Benjamin Moore & Co., Nippon Paint (USA), Dunn-Edwards Corporation, Ennis-Flint, Shawcor Ltd., Kelly-Moore Paint Co., Inc., and Cloverdale Paint Inc.

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/3380/SL