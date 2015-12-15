Filament Tapes Market top key players, size, Analysis, growth, research, Types, Regions and Forecast from 2019-2023

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Filament Tapes Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Filament Tapes market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Filament Tapes market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Filament Tapes market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Filament Tapes market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/9485?source=atm

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Filament Tapes from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Filament Tapes market

manufacturers across the globe. The automotive segment of the global filament tapes market accounted for more than 15% revenue share in 2015 and is expected to experience a gain of more than 500 basis points in its market share by 2026 over 2016. The revenue contribution of the automotive segment is expected to increase at a significant CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The automotive segment was estimated to be valued at more than US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2016 and is forecast to reach more than US$ 1,000 Mn by the end of 2026. This segment is expected to create total incremental opportunity close to US$ 900 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

High tensile strength and ability to leave less residue on metal surfaces is likely to boost the use of filament tapes in the automotive segment

In the automotive industry, filament tapes are largely used for interior and exterior applications particularly during wielding and painting, due to their high tensile strength and ability to leave less residue on metal surfaces. These attributes of filament tapes are one of the primary factors expected to fuel demand for filament tapes in various applications in the automotive sector. Another factor driving the growth of filament tapes in the automotive segment is that high-performance filament tapes are used as a damping material. In a bid to reduce noise from engines, brakes and another vehicle systems, the automotive industry is utilising advanced elastomers and thermoplastic vinyl as vibration damping materials. Filament tapes help maintain the material in place without hampering their functionality. Moreover, filament tapes effectively laminate and bond multi-layered material such as shims, which is used to control vibration and improve the function of brake assemblies. The above properties related to filament tapes make it a preferred choice among automobile OEMs. Governments across the globe are developing regulations for manufacturers of filament tapes including manufacturers in the automotive industry to adopt eco-friendly manufacturing processes and to provide a product that is less harmful to the environment. The introduction of biodegradable pressure sensitive adhesives in the labels and tapes industry has motivated automotive manufacturers to utilise eco-friendly adhesives in filament tapes. This is expected to boost the demand for filament tapes in the automotive segment in future.

Automotive is projected to be a highly attractive end-use segment during the forecast period in major regional markets across the globe

The automotive segment in North America region was valued at more than US$ 100 Mn in 2015 and is projected to expand at a significant CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The segment is likely to create incremental opportunity of more than US$ 100 Mn from 2016 to 2026. In Latin America, the automotive segment is projected to be a highly attractive end-use segment during the forecast period. In Latin America, the automotive segment was valued at more than US$ 20 Mn in 2015 and is projected to expand at a significant CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to create incremental opportunity of more than US$ 30 Mn from 2016 to 2026. The automotive end-use segment is highly lucrative in Western Europe, recording a significant CAGR of 10.7 % during the forecast period, while in Eastern Europe the automotive segment is likely to register a high Y-o-Y growth in terms of value by 2024. In APEJ, the segment was valued at more than US$ 30 Mn in 2015 and is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The global Filament Tapes market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Filament Tapes market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/9485?source=atm

Reasons why you should buy this report

Understand the current and future of the Filament Tapes Market in both developed and emerging markets.

The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Filament Tapes business priorities.

The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Filament Tapes industry and market.

Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth.

The latest developments in the Filament Tapes industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.

Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/9485?source=atm

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Filament Tapes market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Filament Tapes Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Filament Tapes market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Filament Tapes market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Filament Tapes Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Filament Tapes market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.