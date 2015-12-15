Infusion Pumps Market Comprehensive Analysis of World Markets, Trade, Commodity Review Of Long-Term Forecasts 2015 – 2025

XploreMR (XMR) offers a 10-year forecast of the global infusion pumps market between 2015 and 2025. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends in all seven regions that influence the current environment and future status of the infusion pumps market over the forecast period.

Report Description

XploreMR report examines the infusion pumps market for the period 2015-2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into developments in the infusion pumps market that are significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises.

The infusion pumps market report begins by defining various types and usages of infusion pumps. It is followed by an overview of market dynamics of the global infusion pumps market, which includes XMR analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities, regulations, product recall analysis and government initiatives that are influencing growth of the infusion pumps market. It also includes an insight into pricing of the products by regions, highlighting regional pricing dynamics. Impact analyses of key growth drivers and restraints based on a weighted average model have been included in the infusion pumps market report after analysis of individual regions to better equip readers with meaningful insights on ongoing developments in the market.

The primary factors fuelling demand for infusion pumps are growing incidences of chronic pain, gastrointestinal disorders, cancer and diabetes. Other factors driving demand for infusion pumps are rapid increase in the geriatric population and technological advancements such as wireless technology. The need for remote access to infusion pumps with bigger drug libraries and advanced safety features is promoting development of better product designs and increasing demand for smaller and smarter pumps. However, a primary factor hampering growth of the infusion pumps market is the vast number of product recalls, including both voluntary recalls and recalls due to FDA mandates.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into syringe, ambulatory, volumetric (peristaltic and piston-based), implantable, insulin, enteral, patient-controlled analgesic (PCA) infusion pumps and pump accessories. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment and sub-segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

The report has been segmented based on various applications such as oncology (chemotherapy), neonatology (paediatrics), analgesia, gastroenterology, haematology and diabetes. Our analysis predicts that diabetes, enteric disorders and chronic pain incidences would increase at a very fast pace, which is expected to contribute significantly to increasing demand for infusion pumps over the forecast period. Further, based on end-user segmentation, increasing demand for infusion pumps is expected to come from new mid-sized hospitals. This trend is expected to be particularly prominent in countries that are increasing access to healthcare services for people in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The next section of the report highlights infusion pumps adoption by region and provides market outlook for 2015-2025. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the infusion pumps market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The above sections-by product type, applications, end users and region-evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the infusion pumps market for 2015–2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e., 2015-2015.

To ascertain infusion pumps market size, we have also considered revenue generated by device manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the infusion pumps market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the infusion pumps market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the infusion pumps market.

The infusion pumps segments in terms of product, applications, end users and regions are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the infusion pumps market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the infusion pumps market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for infusion pumps globally, Market Insights developed the infusion pumps market ‘Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on infusion pumps, ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the infusion pumps product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are infusion pumps manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the infusion pumps value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and successes in infusion pumps marketplace.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the infusion pumps market. Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers include B. Braun Melsungen AG., CareFusion Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Baxter International Inc., Smiths Medical, MOOG Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd., and Pfizer (Hospira) Inc.

Key Segments Covered Product Type Syringe Infusion Pumps Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Volumetric Infusion Pumps Peristaltic pumps Piston/Cassette based pumps Implantable Infusion Pumps Insulin Infusion Pumps Enteral Infusion Pumps Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pump Infusion Pump Accessories By Applications Chemotherapy/Oncology Pediatrics/Neonatology Analgesia/Pain Management Gastroenterology Hematology Diabetes By End-User Hospital 500+ Beds 200-499 Beds Less than 200 Beds Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Home Care Settings Others Settings (Long Term Care Centers and Rehabilitation Centers) Key Regions/Countries Covered North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe U.K. France Germany Spain Italy Nordics BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Romania Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa GCC Southern Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA Key Companies Braun Melsungen AG., CareFusion Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Baxter International Inc., Smiths Medical, MOOG Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd., Pfizer (Hospira) Inc.

