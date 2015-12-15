Electronic Power Steering Market 2019: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast 2031

The global Electronic Power Steering market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Electronic Power Steering market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen Group

Nexteer Automotive

NSK Global

JTEKT Corporation

SHOWA Corporation

thyssenkrupp Presta AG

Mando Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Zhuzhou Elite Electro Mechanical Co. Ltd.

Column Assist EPS

Single-Pinion Assist EPS

Dual-Pinion Assist EPS

Rack Assist EPS

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

To analyze and research the Electronic Power Steering status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electronic Power Steering manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

