Global Well Logging Equipment market poised to register a healthy CAGR growth in the forecast period 2019 – 2027

The latest study on the Well Logging Equipment market published by TMR offers a deep understanding of the various market dynamics such as the challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Well Logging Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The presented study elucidates the key indicators of market growth that includes a thorough analysis of the value chain, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of the global Well Logging Equipment market.

This Well Logging Equipment market report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2029. For the purpose of this study, TMR has segmented the global Well Logging Equipment market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Key Players Operating in the Global Well Logging Equipment Market

Several local and regional players operate in the global market for well logging equipment. The well logging equipment market is fragmented due to the presence of few global and several domestic players. Most of the manufactures and vendors promote and sell their well logging equipment through their own online sales website. Manufacturers of well logging equipment are adopting key strategies of new product development and enhancement in the quality of product & delivery processes. Key players operating in the global well logging equipment market are:

Century Geophysical, L.L.C.

CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation)

GE Oil & Gas

Horizon Well Logging

Hotwell

Keller America, Inc.

Mount Sopris Instruments

MXROS

Robertson Geologging LTD

Schlumberger Limited.

Felix Technology Inc.

DGRT Pty Ltd.

ANTARES Datensysteme GmbH

Global Well Logging Equipment Market: Research Scope

Global Well Logging Equipment Market, by Product Type

Geological Logging Machine

Comprehensive Logging Machine

Global Well Logging Equipment Market, by Logging Units

VDSL (Variable Density Sonic Logging) Tools

CCL (Casing Collar Locator)

Others

Global Well Logging Equipment Market, by Well Type

Vertical

Horizontal

Global Well Logging Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (OEM)

Indirect Sales Distributor Wholesaler



Global Well Logging Equipment Market, by Application

Production Wells

Water Injection Wells

Observation Wells

Other

Global Well Logging Equipment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

