Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market to Develop Rapidly by 2017 – 2027

This report provides forecast and analysis of the moulded fibre pulp packaging market at the global level. It provides historical data of 2012-2016 along with forecast from 2017 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Thousand Tons). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on consumption pattern globally. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end uses and opportunities for moulded fibre pulp packaging market manufacturers and also includes detailed value chain analysis.

Report Structure

In order to have an ease of understanding and for the better organization of the report, the report on global surface moulded fibre pulp packaging market has been divided into four distinct parts. The first part of the report contains the introduction section that has the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of the concerned product and the market viewpoint.

The second part of the report contains the global moulded fibre pulp packaging market analysis and forecast by product type, moulded pulp type, material source, end use and by region. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis.

The third part of the report contains the regional moulded fibre pulp packaging market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. This section of the report also contains detailed information regarding the market dynamics operating in the regional moulded fibre pulp packaging markets in the form of drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends. Detailed and comprehensive information is given on all such important aspects and market dynamics of the global moulded fibre pulp packaging market and this is an invaluable section of the report.

Research Methodology

Market numbers have been assessed based on product type used in manufacturing of moulded fibre pulp packaging as well as the weighted average pricing of moulded fibre pulp packaging market are based on product type used and then aggregate revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets. The moulded fibre pulp packaging market has been analysed based on expected demand and current market scenario. Pricing is considered for the calculation of revenue that are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional moulded fibre pulp packaging manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end uses such as food & beverage (F&B) packaging, CDEG packaging, food service disposables, cosmetic & beauty (CBP) products packaging, healthcare product packaging, automotive parts packaging, etc. have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end uses of moulded fibre pulp packaging in different regions across the globe. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the moulded fibre pulp packaging market by country. Market numbers for all the regional product type, moulded pulp type, pulp source type and end use have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

Competitive Landscape

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company profile of players. The dashboard provides detailed assessment of moulded fibre pulp packaging market manufacturers on parameters such as, collective market share, and geographic concentration.

Market Taxonomy

By Product type

Tray

Clamshell Container

Boxes

End Caps

Cups

Drink Carriers

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2261

Plates

Bowls

By Moulded Pulp Type

Thick Wall

Transfer Moulded

Thermoformed Fibre

Processed Pulp

By Material Source

Wood Pulp

Soft Wood

Hard Wood

Non-Wood Pulp

Straw

Bast

Leaf

Seeds

Grass

Others

By End Use

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/2261

Consumer Durables & Electronics Goods (CDEG) Packaging

Food Service Disposables

Food & Beverage (F&B) Packaging

Egg Packaging

Wine Packaging

Fruit Packaging

Others (Vegetables, Frozen food)

Cosmetic & Beauty (CBP) products Packaging

Healthcare product Packaging

Automotive parts Packaging

Transportation & Logistics

Others (candles, flower packaging)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Japan

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/2261/SL