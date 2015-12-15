Folding Gluing Machines Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 – 2028

Folding Gluing Machines market report provides forecast and analysis of the folding gluing machines market at the global level. It provides folding gluing machines market historical data of 2013-2017 along with forecast for 2018 to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units). The folding gluing machines market report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on packaging industry, packaging machinery industry and global food & beverages industry. Additionally, folding gluing machines market report includes drivers, restraints, and trends, of the global folding gluing machines market. The report comprises the study of opportunities for folding gluing machines manufacturers and also includes a detailed value chain analysis along with a profitability margin analysis.

In order to provide users of folding gluing machines market report a comprehensive view of the folding gluing machines market, we have included detailed competition analysis among global market leaders, global market structure, market share analysis, and company profiles with their SWOT analysis, product overview and company overview of folding gluing machines market players. The competition dashboard provides detailed comparison of folding gluing machines manufacturers on parameters such as product offerings, total revenue, target regions, and key strengths. The study encompasses folding gluing machines market attractiveness analysis by machine type, fold type, machine output, sheet size, end-use, and region.

The report includes volume sales of folding gluing machines and the revenue generated from the sales of folding gluing machines globally, across all important regional economies. The global folding gluing machines market is segmented on the basis of machine type into automatic and semi-automatic segments.

The folding gluing machines market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing of folding gluing machines by material and then aggregate revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Folding gluing machines market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets. The folding gluing machines market has been analyzed based on expected demand and current folding gluing machines market scenario. Pricing is considered by the calculation of revenue obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional folding gluing machines manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users of folding gluing machines have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents has been taken into view. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the folding gluing machines market for various end uses in different regions across the globe. A top-down approach has been used to estimate the folding gluing machines market by country. Folding gluing machines market numbers for all the regions by machine type, fold type, machine output, sheet size, and end use have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level folding gluing machines market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The folding gluing machines market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study of folding gluing machines market. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Hoover’s, and the company’s annual reports and publications.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the folding gluing machines market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. The key players in the global folding gluing machines market are Bobst Group SA, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, Barry-Wehmiller Group, Inc., Ishikawa Seisakusho Co., Ltd. EMBA Machinery AB, WILHELM BAHMUELLER Maschinenbau Praezisionswerkzeuge GmbH, Vijaya Grafiks Inc., Fidia Macchine Grafiche S.r.l., and Sipack S.r.l., Lamina System AB.

Key Segments Covered

By Machine Type

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Fold Type

Straight Line Box

Pocket Fold Box

Crash Lock Box

Multi Corner Box

By Machine Output

Up to 100 m/min

100 to 200 m/min

200 to 300 m/min

Above 300 m/min

By Sheet Size

500 mm

800 mm

1100 mm

1200 mm

By End Use

Food

Dairy Products

Dry Foods & Snacks

Fresh Produce

Frozen & Chilled

Beverages

Alcoholic

Non Alcoholic

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Other Consumer Goods

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

