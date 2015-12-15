Medical Device Connectivity Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

The ‘Medical Device Connectivity Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Medical Device Connectivity market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Medical Device Connectivity market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

What pointers are covered in the Medical Device Connectivity market research study?

The Medical Device Connectivity market report – Elucidated with regards to the regional landscape of the industry:

The geographical reach of the Medical Device Connectivity market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

The Medical Device Connectivity market report – Elucidated with regards to the competitive landscape of the industry:

The competitive expanse of this business has been flawlessly categorized into companies such as

companies such as Capsule Tech Inc. deliver connectivity to an ever-growing list of specialized medical devices across the hospital enterprise, such as pediatric ventilators and cerebral oximeters. Furthermore, wireless technology for MDC market is growing rapidly owing to the benefits offered such as cost, portability and maintenance benefits. This acts as an internal substitute for the conventional wired technology. Different end users such as hospitals and home healthcare are switching towards adoption of wireless connectivity over wired.

Majority of American patients support the adoption of home medical devices to improve and manage prolonged chronic conditions. In 2010 Centers for Disease Control, the USA (CDC) reported that 45.2% of the Americans have at least one chronic disease such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease. MDC facilitates the connection of medical devices with physicians to keep a continuous watch on abnormalities of patients at home in a cost effective manner. MDC facilitates the connection of medical devices with physicians to keep a continuous watch on abnormalities of patients at home in a cost effective manner. Without MDC, information related to patients is scattered throughout the hospital. Automating the data transfer from medical devices to EMR facilitates improved communication. Thus clinicians as well as healthcare providers are likely to have all available medical information, which helps in making proper diagnostic decisions. These benefits and advantages of MDC enhance patient healthcare services. Thus clinicians and nurses spend more time on patient care, rather than documentation of data. This improves patient satisfaction as well as patient safety.

The report includes segmentation of MDC market by component type, end user, and geography. Further, it provides current and forecast market size by revenue for the aforementioned categories. Cross sectional analysis for end user and component segments is a part of the scope. Factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of the market have been analyzed. Porter’s five forces analysis offers insights on market competition. An integrated Electronic Medical Record (EMR) is the gateway to help physicians utilize and access the data generated by medical devices and provide an input to physicians so that they can easily keep a track or observe vital signs for chronic conditions. In the U.S., home healthcare showed about 9% year on year growth in 2011-2012 and is expected to rise globally in the coming years owing to growth and development of new technologies such as high speed internet, reliable connectivity. It becomes easy for clinicians to monitor older patients at home with higher accuracy as well as help them to minimize expenses required for patient care in hospitals and nursing homes. All these benefits are driving the demand for home healthcare across the globe, in turn increasing the usage of connected medical devices.

This study includes profile of key players in the market and the strategies adopted by them to sustain the competition. Recent developments and barriers of the market will help emerging players to design their strategies in an effective manner. The study is expected to help solution providers of medical device connectivity in formulating and developing their strategies.

Medical device connectivity market by Component

Wireless hardware Wi-Fi hardware WMTS hardware Bluetooth hardware



Wired hardware

Software

Medical device connectivity market by End user

Hospitals

Home healthcare

Others

Medical device connectivity market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study. Not to mention, a brief gist of the company description has been provided as well.

Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.

The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.

The Medical Device Connectivity market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Medical Device Connectivity market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.

The 'Medical Device Connectivity market' report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.

