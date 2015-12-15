Packaging Tubes Market : covers upstream raw material suppliers information
The global Packaging Tubes market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Packaging Tubes market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Packaging Tubes market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Packaging Tubes market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Packaging Tubes market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Albea S.A
Essel Propack Ltd
CCL Industries Inc
Berry Global Group Inc
Ctl-Th Packaging SI
Linhardt GmbH & Co. KG
Montebello Packaging
Huhtamaki Oyj
Interapac International Corporation
Plastube Inc
Pack-Tubes
Perfektup Ambalaj San. Ve Tic. A.S
Burhani Group of Industries
Tubapack A.S
Norway Pack A.S
Alltub Group
Hoffmann Neopac AG
Tubopress Italia SpA
Lajovic Tuba D.O.O
Pirlo GmbH & Co. KG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Product Type
Laminated Tubes
Aluminum Tubes
Plastic Tubes
By Capacity
Up to 50ml
50 to 100ml
100 to 150ml
Above 150ml
By Closure
Stand-up Cap
Nozzle Cap
Fez Cap
Flip-top Cap
Others
Segment by Application
Cosmetics
Oral Care
Commercial
Pharmaceuticals
Home & Other Personal Care
Food
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Packaging Tubes market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Packaging Tubes market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
