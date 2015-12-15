ID Card PrintersMarket to Register Substantial Expansion by 2017 – 2025

This XploreMR report examines the global ID card printers market for the period 2017–2025. ID card printer is defined as an electronic device designed specifically for printing of ID cards. The working principle and built of a ID printer is slightly different from computer printers as it uses a superior and long lasting quality for the ID cards in the global market. ID card printers usually do not have programmable logic controllers on its own, but rely on an external computer system.

A comprehensive and a well-structured report for crystal clear insights

In order to have an ease of understanding and for the better organization of the report, the report on global ID card printers market has been divided into four distinct parts. The first part of the report contains the introduction section that contains the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of ID card printers. This valuable section of the report also contains information on the market viewpoint of the global ID card printers market and the macroeconomic factors affecting this market. In addition, pricing analysis of the global ID card printers market along with the value chain analysis for this market is also given in this section. Porter’s Five Force analysis is also given for this market. Besides this, the first section of the report also contains the market dynamics of the global ID card printers market in the form of comprehensive listing of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends operating in this market.

The second part of the report contains the global ID card printers market analysis and forecast by product type, communication interface, technology, end use, sales channel and by region. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis. The third part of the report contains the regional ID card printers market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. In this section of the report, the regional market numbers are discussed in detail.

Competition landscape is a valuable section devoted to market intelligence

The last part of the report features the competition landscape of the global ID card printers market and has information on the key players operating in this market. The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global ID card printers market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the companies. This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global ID card printers market.

A robust research methodology always results in an accurate assessment of market numbers

Overall market size has been analyzed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the global ID card printers market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinized using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global ID card printers market.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Single Sided Card Printers Double Sided Card Printers Retransfer Card Printers High Performance Card Printers Standard Card Printers

Communication interface USB Ethernet Wire less

Technology Retransfer card printer Direct-to-Direct card printer Rewritable

End Use Industrial/Manufacturing Transportation/Logistics Banking Healthcare Government Educational Institutes Others

Sales Channel Offline Stores Online Stores

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA)

