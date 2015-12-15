Patient Warming Devices Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2026

Assessment of the Global Patient Warming Devices Market

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Patient Warming Devices market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Patient Warming Devices market across different geographies

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Patient Warming Devices across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The recommendations section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global market. The report also profiles major players in the patient warming devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. The key players operating in the global market are 3M Health Care, ZOLL Medical Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Smiths Medical, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, GE Healthcare, Inspiration Healthcare (INDITHERM), and Philips Healthcare among others.

The global patient warming devices market is segmented as follows:

Global Patient Warming Devices Market, by Product Type

Surface Warming System

Intravascular Warming System

Patient Warming Accessories

Global Patient Warming Devices Market, by Applications

Acute Care

Perioperative Care

New Born Care

Others

Global Patient Warming Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Nursing facilities

Others

Global Patient Warming Devices Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of the APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of the LATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of the MEA



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Patient Warming Devices market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Patient Warming Devices market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Patient Warming Devices market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Patient Warming Devices market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Patient Warming Devices market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Patient Warming Devices market establish their foothold in the current Patient Warming Devices market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Patient Warming Devices market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Patient Warming Devices market solidify their position in the Patient Warming Devices market?

