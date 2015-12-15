Acai Berry Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Acai Berry Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Acai Berry market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Acai Berry market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Acai Berry market.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Acai Berry market as per product, application, and region.

Nutraceuticals application segment to emerge a pale second in the global acai berry market

The Nutraceuticals application segment accounted for just over 10% of the global acai berry market in the year 2016 and this segment is anticipated to lose a massive 124 basis points over the course of the decadal study. However, the Nutraceuticals segment is predicted to witness Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 9.4% to 8.4% over the period 2016-2026 making it the second highest segment by application after the Food and Beverage segment in the global acai berry market. In 2016, the Nutraceuticals segment was worth more than US$ 75 Mn and this is forecast to grow to almost US$ 225 Mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.3% in terms of value. With respect to volume, the Nutraceuticals segment registered close to 34,000 tonnes in 2016 and this is anticipated to rise to more than 95,000 tonnes towards the close of the decade, registering a CAGR of 11.2% in terms of volume. An absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 135 Mn can be exploited in the Nutraceuticals application segment of the global acai berry market for the 10 year period between 2016 and 2026.

Health conscious customers drive demand in the Nutraceuticals segment

Rising awareness and a noticeable shift towards healthier alternatives are responsible for the surge in demand for acai berry nutraceuticals. Nutraceuticals are available in powder form, capsule form or tablets that can be consumed directly. These capsules or tablets are rich in ORAC value and contain high antioxidants that lead to various health benefits. This rise in demand for acai berry nutraceuticals is boosting the consumption and revenue share of the Nutraceuticals application segment in the global acai berry market.

Acai Berry Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Acai Berry Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Acai Berry Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The Acai Berry Market report highlights is as follows:

This Acai Berry market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.

This Acai Berry Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.

The expected Acai Berry Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report

This Acai Berry Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.

